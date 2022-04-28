Filmmaker, ad-man Pranav Harihar Sharma joins Pippip Media as Showrunner & Partner

Sharma will now lead Pippip’s foray into long format storytelling and branded campaigns
Pippip Media, the leading new age content house, has joined hands with Cannes Lions winning filmmaker and experienced ad-man Pranav Harihar Sharma. Sharma comes on board as Partner and Showrunner of the company.
With close to two decades of noticeable work in the advertising industry, Sharma will now lead Pippip’s foray into long format storytelling and branded campaigns. With more than two hundred ad films under his belt as director, Sharma has won multiple awards for his short films at several international festivals such as the Cannes Film Festival, New York Film Fest to name a few, Sharma feels this is the right time to get into new-age storytelling.
Speaking on his association with Pippip Media, Pranav Harihar Sharma says, “The world is fast moving from advertising to media & entertainment and in no time we will see branded content replacing the good old TVC. The change is already here and at Pippip, we want to be at the forefront of this change.”
“I’ve been working closely with Pippip on various projects last year. While working together we realised that we share the same vision and passion for creating cutting edge content. As Showrunner, I may not be writing or directing every content piece hereon but will be responsible for the final creative product,” Sharma added.
Joy Bhattacharya, director and chief business officer adds, “We are delighted to announce the inclusion of Pranav as Showrunner and Partner. We believe he will play an instrumental role in building Pippip Media and accelerating the growth further.”
Aritra Mukherjee, director & chief creative officer of Pippip Media is thrilled to have Sharma on board. He says, “The time is here to toggle between films, TVCs, digital content, branded campaigns, web series and not be limited to any one particular medium. We want to be present where good content can be created and no one better than Pranav to lead this vertical for us”.
Pippip Media's recent IPL focused campaign for Fantasy Akhada with Harsha Bhogle and Ali Fazal has been well received and their short film ‘The Table’ for Greenply has been officially selected for the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. They have also produced the 18th season of the iconic show MTV Roadies, filmed in South Africa with actor Sonu Sood.