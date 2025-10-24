BharatPe appoints former Paytm executive Ajit Kumar as Chief Technology Officer

BharatPe, India’s financial services and UPI payments platform, today announced the appointment of Ajit Kumar as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In his new role, Ajit will spearhead BharatPe’s technology strategy and innovation agenda, driving the next phase of product excellence, scalability, and reliability across its payments and lending platforms.

Advertisment

A technology leader with over 19 years of experience, Ajit brings a blend of engineering depth and strategic foresight. Prior to joining BharatPe, he served as Senior Vice President - Engineering at Paytm.

Earlier in his career, Ajit held senior technology leadership roles at Snapdeal (Shopo), Times Internet, and SAP Labs, focusing on building scalable, high-impact platforms and driving organisational growth.

Speaking on the appointment, Nalin Negi, Chief Executive Officer, BharatPe, said, “We are delighted to welcome Ajit to the BharatPe leadership team. His experience in building scalable fintech platforms and his understanding of payments and UPI infrastructure will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and strengthen our technology stack. Ajit’s leadership will be key in driving BharatPe’s mission of empowering millions of merchants and consumers through fintech solutions.”

Commenting on his new role, Ajit Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, BharatPe, said, “I am excited to join BharatPe at a pivotal time in its growth journey. BharatPe has been a catalyst in shaping India’s fintech ecosystem, and I look forward to working with the talented team to build resilient, high-performance platforms that redefine digital payments and credit accessibility for merchants and consumers alike.”