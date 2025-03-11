Financial Times appoints Jon Slade as Group CEO

The FT Group has announced that Jon Slade, currently FT Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), will take up the role of chief executive officer on July 1.

Slade has 30 years of media industry experience, more than 20 of which have been spent at the Financial Times. He held various roles in the advertising team, before becoming CCO and joining the FT management board in 2014. He is currently responsible for three quarters of the FT Group’s more than £500mn annual revenues. This includes global advertising, print circulation, consultancy and subscription income.

Commenting on his appointment, Slade said: “I am incredibly proud to become CEO of the FT, a dynamic and iconic brand that has evolved over 137 years, but never lost sight of its mission to bring robust, independent journalism to an international audience. There has rarely been a more consequential period for professional news media. I look forward to tackling the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in our rapidly shifting landscape.”

Naotoshi Okada, Nikkei Chairman and Group CEO, said: “Jon’s substantial experience has given him a deep understanding of the FT Group, and areas where there is rich territory for future growth. I have been impressed by his vision for the business, and awareness of the competitive, economic and geopolitical challenges that impact our industry. Jon has both the leadership skills and commercial acumen to take the FT Group to new heights.”

The appointment of Slade comes as John Ridding, longtime FT Group CEO, announced his intention to step down in the summer after almost two decades at the helm. Ridding led the FT to all time highs in its readership and subscriptions, with the Group recording revenues of £540mn in 2024.