Finayo appoints Nitin Kant as director- sales and operations

Finayo, a green mobility embedded lending platform has recently announced the appointment of Nitin Kant as director- sales and operations. In his new role, Nitin will be responsible for steering the company towards a growth trajectory by creating a top-notch strategy that focuses on managing the platform’s entire portfolio.
Possessing decades of experience in various senior leadership roles; Nitin brings value to the company with his expertise across diverse domains. With a track record of building efficient and top-performing teams, he specialises in nurturing and expanding the distribution network, leading companies on a long-term sustainable path toward strategic business expansion. His ability to navigate through the nuances of electric mobility and green financing, makes him a valuable addition to the company’s network.
Commenting on Nitin’s appointment, Brajendra Singh, co-founder and CEO of Finayo, said, “We are pleased to onboard Nitin into our midst. With a wealth of commendable industry experience, he is distinguished by his stellar business development approach and unwavering commitment to deliver tangible results. We’re confident that his appointment will help us expand our geographical network, leading our operations within more than 100 cities across the country.”
Having served in an array of industries including electric mobility, two-wheelers, consumer durables, personal loans, business loans and healthcare, Nitin Kant will be leading the charge to solidify Finayo’s position within the country’s EV landscape. Augmenting the company’s entire portfolio, he will be responsible for setting an indelible mark and leading the nationwide sales team to achieve remarkable targets.
Elated about the new role, Nitin Kant, director- sales and operations, Finayo, commented, “I am looking forward to joining Finayo at this crucial juncture, as the EV market is poised for unprecedented growth, creating greater opportunities. By bringing forth my learnings and experience in P&L and channel management, I am excited about expanding the company’s portfolio. I am eager to contribute towards the EV ecosystem, as I truly believe Finayo has the potential to transform India’s mobility landscape.”
His role as the director- sales and operations of Finayo, marks Nitin’s second venture into the EV landscape, having previously helmed as the national head of distribution at Revfin Services, where he spearheaded the company’s expansion by diversifying the product portfolio. Furthermore, he has held leadership positions at various global organisations like Citigroup, Standard Chartered, Barclays and Home Credit.