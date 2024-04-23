Finayo ropes in Yogendra Sharma as director of product and strategy

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Finayo, India’s green mobility embedded lending platform has recently onboarded Yogendra Sharma as the director of product and strategy. In his new role, he will be responsible for creating & maintaining the product strategy, developing the product roadmap, managing the product budget, creating product line lifecycle managing marketing strategy analysing product sales data measure results and progress toward goals.
Sharma’s industry experience spans over 25 years. He possesses a competency in diverse roles, ranging from product development and is also responsible for managing a senior product manager and product marketing manager. It is a diverse role that covers many areas of business management, including handling the product planning, launch, and post-launch analysis. Backed by his deep rooted passion for sustainability and a proven track record in developing electric vehicle lending solutions, Yogendra is set to drive the company's product and technology strategy forward.
Bringing forth a wealth of expertise, he has a keen eye to navigate the complexities of the EV lending landscape, from battery technology advancements, to charging infrastructure deployment. His leadership and strategic vision will be instrumental for disrupting the status quo and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in India. Also, he has a skillset for building and maintaining healthy business relations with clients, that will enable Finayo to boost electric mobility and green financing at a higher level.
Commenting on Yogendra’s appointment, Brajendra Singh, founder and CEO of Finayo said, “We are elated to welcome Yogendra in our midst. His commendable wealth of industry experience, particularly in the segments of secured and unsecured loans, sales, product building, documentation and legal aspects, make him a valuable asset for us, empowering us to deliver tangible results. We’re confident that with his distinct business approach, we will be able to break all records and disburse more loans than ever.”
Having served in a plethora of markets, Yogendra Sharma will be leading the charge of Finayo’s product development segment, nudging the sales team in the right direction to ensure the desired message is actively reaching the target audience. Having been tasked with the responsibility of solidifying Finayo’s position on the global landscape, Yogendra will be harnessing his excellent communication, relationship management, and team-building skills with dexterity in mentoring and managing sales teams to achieve this incredible milestone.
Excited about his new role, Yogendra Sharma, director of product and strategy, Finayo, commented, “I am looking forward to joining Finayo’s dedicated team, as I truly believe in the company’s potential to facilitate a wave of sustainable mobility. With India’s EV industry poised to undergo a significant revolution, I am eager to contribute to this transformation along with Finayo’s elaborate network. By leveraging upon my extensive experience in the banking industry, I am committed to augmenting Finayo’s green lending portfolio.”
Prior to his stint at Finayo, he held the position of CBO at Rupeecircle.com (NBFC P2P), where he spearheaded the business development for their secured and unsecured loan, sales, documentation and legal, and technical aspects of Assets, whilst also managing the roles at strategic and senior management levels. He has also handled product development at various companies including, Mufin Connect, BimaPay, Hindon Mercantile, etc. Furthermore, he has also held several leadership positions at renowned organisations such as Crane Bank, OHMY Group, and others.