Firefox Bikes appoints Ashwani Gautam as new CEO

Firefox Bikes, a bicycle brand, has announced the appointment of Ashwani Gautam as its new chief executive officer (CEO). With expertise in business transformation, P&L management, and go-to-market strategies, Gautam will lead Firefox’s expansion and innovation in the premium cycling segment. An alumnus of IIT BHU and IIM Ahmedabad, Gautam has held key leadership roles across consumer durables, healthcare, power, and automation industries.

Before joining Firefox, Gautam was a pivotal part of Hero Cycles, where he served as chief of staff and business head for international business, exports, and e-commerce. In his new role at Firefox, he will be responsible for strengthening the brand’s market leadership, expanding its retail and digital presence, and enhancing product innovation to meet the evolving needs of cycling enthusiasts in India.

Welcoming Ashwani Gautam, Pankaj Munjal, chairman and managing director, Hero Motors Company, said, "We are delighted to have Ashwani Gautam lead Firefox at this exciting juncture. His extensive experience in business strategy, market expansion, and consumer engagement aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of premium cycling. Under his leadership, Firefox is set to further reinforce its position as the go-to brand for high-performance bicycles in India. We also expect Hero Lectro to continue driving the e-cycle revolution in India, under his rich experience."

Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Ashwani Gautam said, "Cycling is at the intersection of sustainability, fitness, and urban mobility. Firefox has been a pioneer in transforming premium cycling in India, and I am excited to lead the brand into its next phase of growth. My focus will be on strengthening Firefox’s presence in the premium segment and enhancing the overall cycling experience for enthusiasts across the country."