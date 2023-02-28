Firework elevates Priyam Jha as Head of Marketing

He has been elevated from the role of Marketing Director.
Indian live commerce and shoppable videos platform, Firework has recently elevated Priyam Jha as head of marketing. Jha joined Firework in August 2021 as marketing director. In his new role, he will work over retail, eCommerce, and publishing with video commerce. He posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile.
Prior to this, he was working as AVP brand marketing with WebEngage. In the past, he has also handled digital marketing for Zepo, a full-stack E-Commerce platform helping offline SMEs go online and enjoyed a brief FMCG stint as an ASM (Area Sales Manager) at MTR foods, Bangalore.