Firework ropes in Faye D’Souza

D'Souza will present 30 second current affairs news segment 'Facts First with Faye".
Firework, have roped in Faye D’Souza to present 30 second crisp and to the point news from across the country.
Bringing this innovation, Sunil Nair, CEO, Firework India said “Firework’s news segments with Faye D’Souza will be a gamechanger in the short format video category. This format of news is crafted keeping in mind preferences of younger millennials between the age of 18 and 25, matching their fast-paced lifestyle and their need to consume content on the go in vertical format. This is where Firework’s news format will be disruptive providing the point information without the repetitious and at times frivolous long format broadcast news. The current generation does not identify with many of the faces that have been on TV channels for a really long time, Faye helps news bridge the gap and talks directly to her audience in a way that they understand the news quickly”.
At the announcement of the show, Faye D’Souza said “News today offers anything but clarity of information. The youth in India are intelligent, opinionated and are looking for a source of news that gives them unbiased information in a short and crisp format that can be consumed “on the go”, 'Facts First with Faye’ will do just that. Firework is an innovative tech led platform that will help offer news and entertainment to the youth that prefers to ignore long drawn and unverified commentary”