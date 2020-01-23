Firework ropes in Faye D’Souza

Bringing this innovation, Sunil Nair, CEO, Firework India said “Firework’s news segments with Faye D’Souza will be a gamechanger in the short format video category. This format of news is crafted keeping in mind preferences of younger millennials between the age of 18 and 25, matching their fast-paced lifestyle and their need to consume content on the go in vertical format. This is where Firework’s news format will be disruptive providing the point information without the repetitious and at times frivolous long format broadcast news. The current generation does not identify with many of the faces that have been on TV channels for a really long time, Faye helps news bridge the gap and talks directly to her audience in a way that they understand the news quickly”.