Firework strengthens senior management

Silicon Valley based short video platform Firework have roped in 9GAG’s Senior Vice President and GM Russel Schneider as the Head of Digital Strategy. Former head of Taboola News in the US, Anand Vijayanand, Bill Jennings, former Chief Digital Officer at Patientpoint in New York and Former Global COO of Evolve Media, Jason Holland have joined Firework’s leadership team in Redwood City, California. In addition to that, former Chief Revenue Officer of Tout, David Parsons has also joined Firework as its Head of Strategy and Business Development.
While Jason Holland will lead as the President of Global Business for Firework, Anand Vijayanand will spearhead the mobile division of Firework. Bill Jennings has been appointed as the President of Firework Network. David Parsons on the other hand, will be responsible for business strategy in the brands global expansion.
With more than 100 years of cumulative experience among them, this team has been entrusted with Firework’s open web initiatives globally.
At Evolve Media, Jason was pivotal in leading expansion into emerging markets and managing global business and strategy. At 9GAG, Russel Schneider developed a new blueprint to help brands integrate with social communities, MEME culture, and social creators. With over 15 years in leading digital businesses, Russel has partnered with Netflix, Paramount Pictures, EA Games, Dunkin' Donuts, Tencent Games and many more that made 9GAG one of world’s most followed entertainment brands.
Anand Vijayanand, an Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu and Stanford Graduate was the VP and GM at Celltick in Silicon Valley before joining Taboola, heading their News division. Anand’s decades of experience in growth and business strategy and his experience with OEMs will drive Firework’s mobile application and product evolution and key partnerships.