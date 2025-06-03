Fixderma appoints Aakriti Jain as Head of PR & Marketing Communications

Fixderma, a leading dermatologist-prescribed skincare brand, has announced the appointment of Aakriti Jain as its new head of PR & marketing communications. She will work closely with Shaily Mehrotra, CEO & co-founder Fixderma, to further escalate growth of the company.

With over 13 years of experience in brand storytelling and public relations, Jain brings an understanding of consumer engagement and media strategy. She has previously worked with PR agencies in India, managing communication mandates for clients across diverse sectors such as FMCG, corporate, technology, luxury retail, lifestyle, and real estate.

In her new role at Fixderma India, she will be responsible for shaping the brand narrative and implementing integrated marketing strategies that strengthen visibility and consumer resonance. Her mandate includes overseeing high-impact brand campaigns, orchestrating both online and offline activations, and collaborating closely with internal teams and partner agencies to build a cohesive and compelling brand identity.

“We are excited to welcome Aakriti to the Fixderma family. Her depth of experience and nuanced understanding of brand-building across categories makes her a valuable addition to our leadership team. We look forward to her driving Fixderma’s next phase of growth with strategic clarity and creative excellence,” said Shaily Mehrotra, co-founder and CEO, Fixderma.

Preetam Jena, chief marketing officer and head of e-commerce at Fixderma, said, “We are pleased to welcome Aakriti to the Fixderma team. Her strong background in strategic communication and innovative brand building will be a great asset to our leadership. I am confident that her experience will support our growth and enhance our engagement with consumers globally.”

Commenting on her appointment, Aakriti said, “Fixderma’s commitment to science-backed skincare and its evolving consumer-centric vision deeply resonate with me. I’m thrilled to join a purpose-driven brand and look forward to crafting stories and strategies that continue to build trust, authenticity, and aspiration across markets.