Fixderma appoints Preetam Jena as chief marketing officer

Fixderma, the popular dermat-prescribed skincare brand has officially announced the appointment of Preetam Jena as its chief marketing officer and the head of eCommerce. Preetam took charge in this year kicking off major marketing associations with IPL’s Delhi Capitals and SplitsvillaX5.

Advertisment

Jena has 15 years of rich experience across eCommerce, digital marketing, and MarTech, he has held leadership roles in both India and Southeast Asia. His data-driven approach and deep understanding of the eCommerce landscape have consistently translated into strong brand growth and increased customer engagement.

At Fixderma, Preetam leads the entire marketing function, reporting directly to co-founder and CEO Shaily Mehrotra.

“We’re excited to finally make this official,” said Shaily Mehrotra. “Preetam’s creativity and marketing expertise have already made a mark. His ability to craft compelling brand narratives and drive impactful campaigns will help elevate Fixderma to new heights in the skincare industry.”

On his appointment, Preetam added, “Joining Fixderma has been an exciting journey from day one. I look forward to working with the team to create strategies that not only grow the brand but also resonate deeply with our consumers. We’re just getting started.”