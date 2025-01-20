Fixderma promotes Venugopal Nair as Chief Business Officer- OTC

Fixderma, the dermat-prescribed skincare brand announces the promotion of Venugopal Nair to chief business officer (CBO) for the OTC Division. Venugopal steps into this new role to lead and drive the growth of the OTC Division across India.

With over two decades of experience in the cosmetic and FMCG sectors, Nair has played an instrumental role in launching and scaling several major beauty and personal care brands across India. His passion for evidence-based products has paved the way for creating a strong foothold for some of the biggest beauty brands in the industry .

In his new role at Fixderma India, he will be responsible for the overall P&L management of the OTC Division on a national scale. His key focus will be to provide vision, leadership, and strategic direction, while fostering a high-performance sales culture across the team.

“We are thrilled to announce Venugopal’s well-deserved promotion to CBO-OTC. His extensive experience in the industry along with his deep understanding of the beauty sector, positions him perfectly to drive the continued success and growth of our OTC division. We are excited to see the impact of his leadership in shaping the future of our brand,” said Shaily Mehrotra, co-founder and CEO of Fixderma.

On his promotion, Venugopal Nair shared, “In a world inundated with fleeting beauty trends, I believe Fixderma stands out as a beacon of authenticity and scientific integrity, shaping the future of skincare. We are determined to make this brand a force to reckon with in the beauty industry, and I am excited to contribute to this vision.”