Flash.co appoints Amit Verma as chief product and technology officer

The appointment signifies improving the shopping experience for the top 250 million global shoppers.
Flash.co, a consumer app building a shopping experience for online shoppers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Amit Verma as its chief product and technology oﬃcer (CPTO). This move is part of Flash.co's strategy to quicken its growth in India and get ready to launch an international expansion this year.
Amit Verma is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and the former chief technology oﬃcer at Practo. He brings extensive leadership experience, having led teams at Big Basket, Ola, Oracle, and Yahoo. His appointment at Flash.co is a signiﬁcant step towards the company's goal of transforming the shopping experience for the top 250 million shoppers worldwide.
According to the release, since its launch in April 2023, Flash.co has built up a user base of 600,000+ users, achieving an annual run rate of tracking over 12 million orders across 2200+ brands. Backed by Blume Ventures and Global Founders Capital, the company has secured over $12.5 million in funding, positioning itself for a highly anticipated US launch in the coming months.
The platform aims to revolutionise customer shopping experiences with features like seamless shopping tracking, AI-powered spam-free inbox, in-depth spending analytics, personalised lifestyle rewards, and more.
Speaking about joining Flash.co, Amit Verma, expressed his delight and added, "I am really excited to join the Flash.co team, drawn by the problem statements being solved & their global aspirations. My immediate focus would be to re-architect the existing systems for stability and scalability required for global expansion. I would focus on nurturing the culture of customer centricity, speed & innovation, creating next generation products for both customers and brands.”
Ranjith Boyanapalli, CEO of Flash.co, expressed his excitement about Amit's appointment and said, "We are thrilled to welcome Amit as our CPTO. He will be integral to the company's commitment to delivering exceptional global products in the coming days. Flash.co is eager to witness its next growth chapter under his leadership and acumen.”