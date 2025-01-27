FleishmanHillard appoints Madhulika Ojha as Managing Director for India

FleishmanHillard announced the appointment of Madhulika Ojha as managing director of its India operations. Based in Mumbai, Ojha will oversee the strategy, operations and growth of the agency’s India offices. She will report to Joanne Wong, Asia Pacific president and senior partner at FleishmanHillard.

Ojha brings nearly 20 years of strategy consulting experience, with expertise in designing and implementing large-scale transformation programs to help businesses grow market share, increase shareholder value and enhance operational efficiency through technology enablement. Most recently, she served as an executive director in the strategy and transactions advisory team at EY in India, where she advised C-level leaders across industries.

Commentating on the appointment, Wong said, “At FleishmanHillard, we focus on the role communications play in driving business outcomes and influencing C-suite priorities and Board discussions. Ojha’s expertise in post-merger integration, deals and transactions and the financial communications ecosystem offers us growing opportunities to strengthen our position as a trusted advisor. As India’s business and financial landscape evolves rapidly, her leadership will enable us to better support clients in navigating this dynamic environment. We are thrilled to have her join us and lead the next phase of growth and transformation for our India operations.”

Ojha’s career spans global business advisory and technology consulting firms, including EY, Capgemini, Deloitte, TCS and Tech Mahindra. She has advised Fortune 500 corporations across sectors such as financial services, consumer, automotive, life sciences and more, with market exposure spanning Asia, Europe and the Americas.

“The FleishmanHillard team in India has built an impressive foundation, and I'm excited to build upon their success,” Ojha said. “The agency's commitment to delivering business-informed, technology-powered communications that drive tangible business outcomes aligns perfectly with my passion and professional experience. I look forward to contributing and collaborating with the team to help clients protect, transform and grow their businesses through strategic communications.”

Wong added, “Our focus for India and the broader APAC region in 2025 is to further solidify our unique position as a business-critical advisor, offering both high-level strategic counsel and robust implementation for clients. With management consulting leaders like Madhulika bringing greater strategic depth, combined with our trusted brand, leading global networks and comprehensive offerings, we are confident in achieving this priority.”