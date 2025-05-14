FlipitMoney appoints Gautam Ahuja as Vice President – Business & Strategy

FlipitMoney, a financial insights platform, announced the appointment of Gautam Ahuja as its new vice president – business and strategy. FlipitMoney is a product from Entroq Technologies, focusing on providing real time finance, business and capital market news in just 50 words using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science (DS) and Natural Language Processing (NLP).

In his new role, Ahuja will lead FlipitMoney’s strategic initiatives to bolster sustainable long term business growth. Ahuja comes with an experience of working across multiple industries like watches and jewellery, automobiles and hospitality, having spent the last few years at India’s favourite luxury watch brand, Rado. His proven track record of building teams and driving results aligns seamlessly with FlipitMoney’s mission to make financial literacy accessible and actionable.

Speaking on the appointment, Mukesh Rajauria, director, Entroq Technologies, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Gautam to our leadership team. His deep understanding of marketing and strategic mindset make him an invaluable asset to the company as we embark upon the journey to scale FlipitMoney to the next level."

Sagar Das, Director, Entroq Technologies, added, "Gautam brings the perfect blend of operational excellence and strategic vision. His leadership will be instrumental in shaping FlipitMoney’s growth roadmap and ensuring we continue to deliver value to our users across the country."

“I’m excited to join FlipitMoney at such a pivotal time,” said Gautam Ahuja. “The team has built a strong foundation in democratizing financial knowledge. I look forward to contributing to the company’s next phase of growth and impact.”