Flipkart appoints Priyanka Roy as Associate Director – Communications

Flipkart has recently appointed Priyanka Roy as associate director – communications. She took on the role in January 2026 and is based in Bengaluru as per her LinkedIn profile.

In her new position, Roy is responsible for anchoring strategic communications initiatives across Flipkart’s categories, with a focus on strengthening brand narratives and stakeholder engagement.

Prior to joining Flipkart, she served as AVP – head of brand & PR at PL Capital Group. Before that, she spent over four years with NSE India, where she was part of the corporate communications team handling both external and internal communications.

Roy has also worked with Capgemini, managing global public relations across multiple business units, and began her career in consulting roles at Burson, BrandcomPR, and MSL India.