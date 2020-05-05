Flipkart appoints Sriram Venkataraman as Flipkart Commerce (Flipkart and Myntra) CFO

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce platform, today announced the appointment of Sriram Venkataraman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Flipkart Commerce (Flipkart and Myntra). This appointment will be effective immediately. In his new role, Sriram will be responsible for key finance operations and functions at Flipkart and Myntra, including Tax, Risk Management and Treasury. He will also be responsible for Corporate Development at Flipkart, while Procurement, Planning and Analytics and Decision Sciences will continue to report to him.