Flipkart promotes Akash Jain to Director of Marketing, Head of Media

Akash Jain has been elevated to director of marketing, head of media at Flipkart. In his new role, he will lead the digital and ATL media strategy for Flipkart’s core business and emerging verticals, including Flipkart Minutes. He announced the promotion in a recent LinkedIn post.

Jain has been with Flipkart for nearly seven years and previously served as head of media – associate director for over two years. During this time, he managed media strategies across digital and ATL channels for key commerce categories such as mobiles, electronics, appliances, fashion, and beauty, as well as newer business areas like Flipkart Minutes, health, fintech, and grocery. He has also worked closely with brands to optimise their media strategies on the Flipkart platform.

He began his journey at Flipkart in May 2017 as a brand marketing manager and has steadily climbed the ranks. Before joining Flipkart, Jain held leadership roles at Odigma and founded ContestJunction.com.