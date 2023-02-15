Flipkart's ANS Commerce appoints Abhinandan Narayan as VP and Head of Sales

ANS Commerce, a Flipkart Group company has recently roped in Abhinand Narayan from Hindustan Times as its VP and head of sales. In this role, Narayan will directly report to co-founder Amit Monga and will lead the overall sales, new customer acquisition and alliances and partnerships for ANS Commerce. He joins the ecommerce company after working with HT as vice president, monetization for around 2 years.