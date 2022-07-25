Flipkart's Prakash Sikaria to quit

Flipkart’s SVP - growth & monetisation and Shopsy head, Prakash Sikaria has put down his papers and decided to move on from the company after working for 8 years. He will be exiting the company after festival sales to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions. He is also leading Flipkart marketing, customer growth, engagement and retention. Sikaria joined the eCommerce company in the year 2014 as director and is also the founding member of Flipkart Ads Group.