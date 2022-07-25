Flipkart's Prakash Sikaria to quit

He will be exiting the company after festival sales to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions.
Flipkart’s SVP - growth & monetisation and Shopsy head, Prakash Sikaria has put down his papers and decided to move on from the company after working for 8 years. He will be exiting the company after festival sales to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions. He is also leading Flipkart marketing, customer growth, engagement and retention. Sikaria joined the eCommerce company in the year 2014 as director and is also the founding member of Flipkart Ads Group.
Sikaria is also the director board of directors at Cleartrip, and also led the acquisition of Cleartrip by Flipkart.
An engineering graduate from IIT Kharagpur, he has pursued his MBA in finance marketing from Kellog School Of Management. He had prior stints with Barclays Capital and is also the founder of Sharedcab.