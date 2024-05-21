Flipkart's SVP Prabh Simran Singh and VP Sankalp Mehrotra set to quit

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Flipkart Ads has appointed Sandeep Karwa as its new leader, as announced in a separate media release on May 20.
Prabh Simran Singh, who holds the position of senior vice president (SVP) of Customer Growth and Retention, Marketing and Ads at Flipkart, is currently serving his notice period and is set to depart from the company in the upcoming weeks, as reported by Moneycontrol.
Likewise, sources also revealed that Sankalp Mehrotra, the vice president (VP) of Monetisation at Flipkart, will be departing the Walmart-owned company in the next few weeks after serving his notice period.
Singh and Mehrotra are now part of a growing group of senior executives who have recently left Flipkart due to departures. Many high-ranking executives from major corporations are departing to primarily launch their own ventures, aiming to grow small companies into brands once more.
Singh started at Flipkart in August 2022, following experiences at Disney Hotstar and Google, whereas Mehrotra has been at Flipkart for more than eight years.
Flipkart Ads has appointed Sandeep Karwa as the new vice president, having previously worked at Arvind Fashions and Wildcraft India, with the responsibilities assigned internally.