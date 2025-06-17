Advertisment
Flipkart's Yatish Bhargava joins Honasa Consumer as CBO

With over 16 years of experience in FMCG, consumer goods, and e-commerce, he has a proven track record of delivering results and driving innovation for e-commerce platforms.

afaqs! news bureau
Yatish Bhargava has joined Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, The Derma Co, Aqualogica, BBlunt, and Dr Sheth's, as chief business officer (CBO). Prior to joining Honasa, Bhargava held key leadership roles at Flipkart and Hindustan Unilever.

Honasa Consumer announced his appointment in a BSE filing.

Bhargava brings over 16 years of experience across consumer businesses. He has led category transformation, built scalable go-to-market strategies, and driven consistent growth. He holds an MBA from IIM Lucknow.

Throughout her career, he has also worked with organisations such as Hindustan Unilever, and Nokia,

