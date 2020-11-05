FLYX appoints Rushabh Mehta to head its India operations

Rushabh joins from BARC India, where he served as Vice President and Head of West – Partnerships & Business Development.
FLYX, a first-of-its-kind social network platform for OTT content has announced the appointment of Rushabh Mehta to head its India operations. Rushabh will play a vital role in developing business and expanding operations in India. He will also be instrumental in building the brand, developing a stronger recall value and ensuring user engagement with the application in India. He will play a key role in developing strong relationships and partnerships with the media and entertainment industry and help make Flyx a household name in India. Sharing the company’s ambition for personalising OTT content choices through their unique algorithm, he brings with him more than 13 years of experience spread across the spectrum of Indian media industry.
Rushabh joins from BARC India, where he served as Vice President and Head of West – Partnerships & Business Development. In his earlier roles at BARC, he also led large teams of the organisation’s core functionalities including Research Intelligence Operations and Market Analytics. Rushabh has worked across diverse fields like TV distribution, content acquisition & monetisation, client partnerships, product sales, media analytics and audience measurement, thereby garnering 360° experience in the media industry. Prior to his stint at BARC, he also worked with Taj Television (part of Zee group), Times Television Network, Digicable and Infosys across varied roles and functions.
“We’re excited to welcome a highly experienced individual like Rushabh. He has a wide array of experience and knowledge in business development and analytics making him a valuable asset to our growing team.” said Shashank Singh Co-founder & CEO, FLYX. He further added, “Rushabh’s appointment will surely help FLYX in achieving their goal of building a brand that provides a unique and comprehensive experience to its users”.
Rushabh Mehta, Head India Operations said, “I am delighted to come on-board at FLYX, which has been disrupting the space of content discovery across OTT platforms. I am very excited to be part of this journey in elevating the experience for users in days to come especially in these times where OTT has become a very important piece in the media and entertainment s