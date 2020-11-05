FLYX appoints Rushabh Mehta to head its India operations

FLYX, a first-of-its-kind social network platform for OTT content has announced the appointment of Rushabh Mehta to head its India operations. Rushabh will play a vital role in developing business and expanding operations in India. He will also be instrumental in building the brand, developing a stronger recall value and ensuring user engagement with the application in India. He will play a key role in developing strong relationships and partnerships with the media and entertainment industry and help make Flyx a household name in India. Sharing the company’s ambition for personalising OTT content choices through their unique algorithm, he brings with him more than 13 years of experience spread across the spectrum of Indian media industry.