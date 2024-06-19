FNP appoints Avi Kumar as CMO to drive strategic growth and market leadership

Avi said, “I am thrilled to join FNP at such a pivotal moment in its journey. FNP's strong legacy of innovation and customer-centricity is truly inspiring, and I am excited to contribute to its ongoing success. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, I look forward to working with the talented team to advance the brand's position and achieve new milestones. Our goal is to deliver exceptional value to our customers and drive sustainable growth, ensuring FNP remains a leader in occasion retail. With a strategic focus on e-commerce and digital transformation, we aim to set new standards in the industry.”