FNP appoints Nitish Saxena as Head Brand Marketing

FNP (formerly Ferns N Petals) as announced the appointment of Nitish Saxena as head brand marketing. In his capacity Nitish will play a key role in driving the brand’s growth and market dominance, implementing a holistic brand strategy as FNP innovates and continues to build on its full range of gifting experiences for users. His appointment coincides with the rapid expansion of the brand, marked by continual evolution in terms of enhanced brand ethos.
Nitish brings rich expertise to the role, having most recently served as the head of brand at fintech startup CheQ. During his tenure, Nitish was responsible for end-to-end marketing & communications, leading CheQ’s GTM and subsequent growth. Prior to this, he led the social & creative mandate at Paytm, playing a pivotal role in enhancing the brand's creative identity and social media presence. During his stint at Paytm, Nitish conceptualized and executed some popular campaigns including the viral fraud awareness video, ‘Phone par kaun tha’, the award-winning Women’s Day Film ‘The Divide’ , and more recently Paytm’s much loved ‘Dil ke Account se #PaytmKaro’ to name a few. His creative work also saw him winning several industry recognitions.
Speaking on the appointment Pawan Gadia, Global CEO and director, FNP said "We are thrilled to welcome Nitish to our FNP family. His extensive experience in crafting and executing successful marketing strategies, particularly in the digital realm aligns perfectly with our vision for the brand’s future growth. As we embark on the upcoming chapter of expansion- technology, innovation and a personalised retail experience will emerge as pivotal components of our strategic vision. We are confident that his skills and experience will contribute significantly to our continued accomplishment, propelling FNP to new heights in the gifting industry."
"I am honored to join FNP, a brand that has demonstrated consistent and explosive growth, while maintaining an incredibly high level of customer satisfaction. I am excited about the opportunity to lead innovative marketing initiatives that will not only strengthen the brand’s presence but also create memorable journeys for our customers." said Nitish