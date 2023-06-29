FNP (Ferns N Petals) appoints Ashish Goel as Chief Technology Officer

Commenting on the appointment, Pawan Gadia, global CEO and director FNP said, "For the past 30 years FNP has brought a lot of joy to people’s lives through its products and services. As we ready ourselves for the next phase innovation, technology and sustainability will play a crucial role. Ashish with his extensive experience and expertise will be a valuable addition to our leadership team. His extensive experience and expertise will help us drive our digital transformation journey, enhancing our position as an industry leader. We believe that his strategic vision and technical acumen will enable us to continue delivering exceptional value and delightful experiences to our customers."