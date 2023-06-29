FNP (Ferns N Petals) appoints Ashish Goel as Chief Technology Officer

Ashish will be succeeding Vasanth Kamatgi.
FNP (Ferns N Petals) has announced the appointment of Ashish Goel as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Ashish will spearhead the company's technological advancements globally and lead the development of cutting-edge solutions to enhance the overall digital experience for its customers. With a global presence encompassing various geographies including India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Singapore. Ashish will be succeeding Vasanth Kamatgi, who has been instrumental in the growth story of FNP by embracing cutting edge technology, which facilitated a remarkable 10 times growth of the business within a span of 7 years.
With a rich background in leadership and a proven track record of driving digital transformations, Ashish brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. He has a deep understanding of the e-commerce industry and has successfully implemented digital strategies for various renowned brands. Ashish was the Co-Founder and CTO at Milk Basket, a daily micro- delivery service offering grocery and household needs, where he established and expanded the Technology and Product team from the ground up, catering to the increasing business requirements and elevating it to its present state. His approach and passion for leveraging technology to deliver exceptional user experiences make him an ideal fit for this position.
The appointment of Ashish Goel underscores FNP's commitment to leveraging technology to create a unique and personalized experience for its customers. As the CTO, Ashish will be responsible for driving the company's technological vision, overseeing the development of digital products, and enhancing the brand's online platform. His primary focus will be on leveraging emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics, to deliver personalized and engaging experiences to customers across all touchpoints.
Commenting on the appointment, Pawan Gadia, global CEO and director FNP said, "For the past 30 years FNP has brought a lot of joy to people’s lives through its products and services. As we ready ourselves for the next phase innovation, technology and sustainability will play a crucial role. Ashish with his extensive experience and expertise will be a valuable addition to our leadership team. His extensive experience and expertise will help us drive our digital transformation journey, enhancing our position as an industry leader. We believe that his strategic vision and technical acumen will enable us to continue delivering exceptional value and delightful experiences to our customers."
Ashish expressed his excitement about joining the organization, stating, "I am honored to be a part of FNP and contribute to its continued growth and success. I look forward to leveraging technology to innovate and create meaningful experiences that will further strengthen the bond between our customers and their loved ones. Together with the talented team, I am confident that we can revolutionize the gifting landscape and drive positive change."