Forbes India appoints Suveen Sinha as Editor

Forbes India has announced the appointment of Suveen Sinha as editor to lead the platform’s editorial innovation and growth. In his new role, Sinha will focus on strengthening Forbes India’s editorial voice, enhancing storytelling formats, and expanding the brand’s impact across platforms.

A seasoned journalist and author, Sinha brings over three decades of experience from across leading newsrooms, international organisations, and entrepreneurial ventures. Over the years, he has worked across multiple media platforms, delivering deep insights into business, finance, and policy.

His diverse career also includes diverse positions at the International Finance Corp. and the United Nations, as well as an entrepreneurial foray into thought leadership and strategic communications. Sinha joins Forbes India from Business Standard, where he served as chief content editor.

An accomplished author, he has penned three non-fiction books. Karma’s Child, his latest book that deep dives into the cinematic journey of director Subhash Ghai released in November last year.