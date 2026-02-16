Forever New appoints Shifali Singh as Country Director – India

Forever New, the women clothing wear brand has announced the appointment of Shifali Singh as country director – India. A seasoned retail leader with over two decades of experience across fashion, lifestyle, and omni-channel ecosystems, Singh has track record of leading large-scale retail expansion, orchestrating strategic brand elevation, driving digital transformation, and cultivating high-value global partnerships in complex, fast-evolving environments.

Prior to joining Forever New, she led the strategic repositioning of Ritu Kumar under Reliance Brands, reinforcing its stature within the luxury designer segment. At BIBA, she drove omni-channel expansion with a sharp focus on accelerating e-commerce growth. She also co-founded and established 70+ international brand partnerships at Myntra–Jabong, strengthening the platform’s global brand portfolio. Earlier in her career, she contributed to scaling and optimising retail operations at Marks & Spencer and United Colors of Benetton India.

In her new mandate, Singh will focus on fortifying Forever New India’s omni-channel architecture, deepening consumer engagement, accelerating digital integration, and reinforcing the brand’s premium positioning in a dynamic and rapidly evolving retail landscape.

As part of this leadership evolution, Dhruv Bogra, who has served as country director since 2019, will continue to remain closely associated with the brand as advisor to the board.

Bogra, advisor to the board, Forever New India, said:“I am delighted to pass the baton of Forever New India to the experienced and proven hands of Shifali Singh. She has had an illustrious and outstanding track record of great leadership in the fashion space and is well poised to take Forever New to newer heights. I will miss my incredible and highly gifted colleagues who have charted the admirable course of the brand over the last seven years”.

Singh, country director – India, Forever New, said: "My association with Forever New began as a customer, where I developed a deep appreciation for its refined aesthetic and elevated design philosophy. As I step into this leadership role, that connection deepens my commitment to the brand. Forever New holds a distinctive premium positioning in India, and my focus will be on building a future-ready, consumer-centric omni-channel business that seamlessly bridges retail and digital, while driving strategic, long-term growth."