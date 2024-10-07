Former Amazon India chief Manish Tiwary to become Nestle India MD

Former Amazon India country head Manish Tiwary is set to become Nestle India MD effective August 1, 2025.

After an illustrious career of over 26 years with Nestle Group, Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director of Nestle India will take a retirement at the close of business hours on July 31, 2025.



Nomination has been received from Nestle S.A. for the appointment of Manish Tiwary as the managing director of Nestle India with effect from August 1,2025. The proposal is subject to necessary approvals.



Manish is a distinguished business executive with nearly three decades of experience in leading largescale operations and strategic initiatives within the e-commerce and consumer goods sectors.

Before this, Manish was the country manager of Amazon India. He joined Amazon in 2016 after a 20-year career at Unilever, where he held roles in sales, marketing, and general management across various categories and channels in India, Gulf & North Africa. He will step down from his directorship on October 30, 2024.