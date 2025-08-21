Mayank Jain joins MakeMyTrip as VP – Marketing (Flights)

Mayank Jain has joined MakeMyTrip as Vice President – Marketing for Flights, overseeing operations across India and the GCC markets, including Dubai and Saudi Arabia. Jain shared this update exclusively with afaqs!

Prior to this move, Jain was leading Seller Marketing at Amazon India, where he drove large-scale campaigns such as Amazon Smbhav and the ‘Dikhoge Toh Bikoge’ initiative. He also brings extensive marketing leadership experience from companies such as Swiggy, Google, and Johnson & Johnson, where he managed consumer brands, product marketing, and growth strategies across categories.

With close to two decades of experience spanning FMCG, consumer tech, and digital platforms, Jain’s appointment strengthens MakeMyTrip’s focus on expanding its flights business and enhancing brand presence across key international markets.