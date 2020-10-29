Former ASCI secretary-general Shweta Purandare joins Diageo India as its corporate brand and communications head

She was ASCI’s secretary-general till August 2020.
Shweta Purandare has joined Diageo India, the beverage alcohol giant, as its corporate brand and communications head.
She will report to Abanti Sankaranarayanan, Diageo India's chief strategy and corporate affairs officer and member of the executive committee. Her new role entails the handling of internal and external communications for the brand.
She enjoyed an eight-year stint at ASCI, “a self-regulatory voluntary organisation of the advertising industry in India.” Purandare had joined the organisation in 2012
Before that, Purandare had worked at organisations such as L'Oreal and Procter & Gamble.