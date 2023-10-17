Former Ather and Ola Electric veteran C Suresh joins Raptee as Head of Operations

Commenting on his appointment, C Suresh, head – operations, Raptee, says, “I am excited to embark on a journey that aligns perfectly with my passion for sustainable transportation and cutting-edge technology. My primary focus will be to drive excellence in all aspects of our operations and to enhance the experience of our valued customers, partners, and stakeholders. Championing unwavering quality standards in every aspect of our operations geared towards delivering exceptional products and services to our customers. Our goal is not only to provide high-quality electric motorcycles but also to create a seamless and superior customer experience for all the ICE consumers.”