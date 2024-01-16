Former CEO of Coca-Cola India, Sanjiv Gupta, joins T.A.C as chief advisor

Gupta will catalyse T.A.C's mission to enter 50 million Indian households by FY27-28 with distribution and marketing dynamics.
T.A.C, The Ayurveda Co., an emerging Ayurvedic lifestyle startup, has appointed Sanjiv Gupta, ex-CEO of Coca-Cola India, as chief advisor and board member.
Gupta, known for his strategic acumen and innovative leadership, has driven Coca-Cola to success with iconic campaigns and substantial market growth. He also demonstrated his visionary acumen by pioneering the introduction of brands like Kinley Water and Georgia Coffee in the Indian market, significantly broadening the company's product portfolio.
This significant appointment at T.A.C during its pivotal transformation adds impetus to the 'Modern' Ayurveda movement. Gupta's extensive experience in business development shall bolster the strategy behind T.A.C’s expansion, steering it towards market leadership.
His adeptness at merging conventional business strategies with innovative tactics aligns perfectly with T.A.C's philosophy of harmonising traditional Ayurvedic principles with scientific accuracy. With his strategic direction, T.A.C is set to expand its market reach, offering products that effectively blend Ayurvedic authenticity with clinical efficacy, enhancing both brand value and customer experience.
Param Bhargava, founder, T.A.C said, “Gupta’s role is pivotal in our journey towards Mission 2030 to become the most loved Ayurveda company. His guidance will empower our team to grow and innovate, and help avoid the common pitfalls of startups, and ensuring T.A.C’s success in the competitive Ayurvedic landscape.”