Former Coke executive Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan joins Emaar

Speaking on his appointment, Mohamed Alabbar, founder, Emaar Properties, said, “We continue to attract the best of global talent and I am delighted to welcome Chandru to the Emaar family. Chandru is a global marketeer with a proven track record of building reputable brands and a deep understanding of the digital landscape. Chandru will lead the centralised group marketing team and spearhead the transformation of marketing to drive equity and growth for the organisation globally, in today’s digitally connected world.”