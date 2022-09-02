Former dentsu hand Sidharth Rao, and Madhu Sudhan start ‘Punt Partners’, a martech company

It offers outcomes using proprietary data, technology, and services.
Sidharth Rao and Madhu Sudhan have announced the launch of Punt Partners, a marketing technology services company which as per its website "offers outcomes using proprietary data, technology, and services.”
Rao, in a LinkedIn post, wrote:
Today, I’m taking a punt. No, really.
Starting up after building Webchutney would give anyone performance pressure. Nervous to announce that starting up in services again (but not competing with Webchutney, you’re welcome).
Excited to introduce Punt_Partners with my cofounder Madhu Sudhan, in mar-tech services. Madhu and I landed on this whitespace, a potentially $100 billion industry, after dozens of ideas and at least 3 MVPs.
We pray for all your love and good wishes for the success of Punt. Because true to its name, it is one for me.
Sudhan too announced the news on LinkedIn. He wrote:
You can ask any serial entrepreneur with all the conviction in the world and they will all agree that any new venture is always a punt and ours is no different. Excited to announce the launch of Punt Partners, a mar-tech venture that I am co-founding with long-time confidant and friend, Sidharth Rao.
With large ambitions to unlock the $100Bn opportunity that’s not being correctly addressed at this moment in time, we believe that Punt & all our future partners that align with us can execute at the intersection of marketing & technology and provide specialized services to clients that are outcome driven. We pray for all your love and good wishes for the success of Punt_Partners. Because true to its name, it is one for me.
Rao was the former group CEO of dentsu McGarryBowen Group and was the founder of Dentsu Webchutney. Sudhan, on the other hand, has worked at several places including Lio, SenseHawk, LoanZen, Capital18, and KPMG.