Former Havas India boss Anita Nayyar joins ZEE5 as head of Customer Strategy and Relationships

Jayesh Easwaramony will join the VOD platform as Consultant for Ad:Tech and Dhruvadeep Roy as Director Product - Ad:Tech.
ZEE5 one of the most preferred digital entertainment platforms for both, the consumers and advertisers as it offers bespoke, hyperlocal and innovative solutions in content and advertising. With a vision to augment its growth trajectory in the Ad:Tech space, ZEE5 has further strengthened the team by on boarding three industry veterans led by Anita Nayyar, EX-CEO of Havas Media Group, India & South East Asia, Jayesh Easwaramony, a seasoned Entrepreneur and an expert in the tech and media world known for his ability to scale businesses and Mr. Dhruvadeep Roy, who formerly was the Head of Digital platforms at DAZN.
These new hires along with the current ZEE5 team will be spearheading and be responsible for paving the next phase of ZEE5’s advertising business growth.
An industry veteran, Anita Nayyar, in her new role as Head of Customer Strategy and Relationships, will help build the Agency-Partner eco-system for ZEE5 India Business. In her expansive career spanning of over 20 years, Anita has been instrumental in driving strategic business development, client relations and creative narratives for brands across her stints at varied Indian and Global firms. An alumnus of IGNOU in Masters in Management, she has been responsible for driving growth at Havas Media Group as the CEO India & South East Asia. She has been acclaimed and received accolades on various platforms over the years for her leadership and achievements.
While Jayesh Easwaramony joins ZEE5 as a Consultant for Ad:Tech to drive all advertising, user data and audience related initiatives, right from strategy to implementation with vendors and product teams. He has been an integral part of the team that has been instrumental in building the Ad:Tech Capabilities of ZEE5 India. Prior to this, Jayesh was responsible to drive the APAC business of Softbank invested advertising firm InMobi for several years and helped scale their business manifold, from setting up the Asia team to creating deep partnerships with advertisers. He brings with him vast expertise in digital advertising and data monetization. With over 20 years of experience in TMT, he has worked both as a consultant and executor in companies such as Frost and Sullivan, Tata Sky, Star India and Tata Group.
The third leader, Dhruvadeep Roy who joins ZEE5 India Product Team as Director Product – AdTech, will be responsible for leading all the product initiatives within AdTech and help ZEE5 move towards building a Self-Serve platform. He brings with him an array of experience spanning over 16 years and was leading the Platforms and Product at DAZN Sport Streaming Service across the UK, US, Canada and APAC in his previous avatar. He has also worked with streaming services such as SoundCloud, Xbox in Microsoft and Apple Music. Dhruvadeep holds a BSc in Business Administration majoring in Digital Media from the University of Bedfordshire. Originally from Mumbai, he has lived in Kolkata and has been living in the UK since the last 22 years.
Commenting on the new appointments, Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India said , “I am ecstatic to share that ZEE5 has already taken a step towards flagging-off its next phase of growth by welcoming three acclaimed leaders of the industry to lead the advertising tech business. I welcome Anita, Jayesh and Dhruvadeep to the ZEE5 team and I am confident that their experience will further enable ZEE5 to achieve even greater heights. This current strengthening of our leadership team is line with a clear focus to build a robust digital advertising eco-system like no other.”
Anita and Jayesh will work closely with the recently hired, Rajeev Dhal, chief revenue officer, to script the next chapter of growth for the platform. The library of knowledge and skills that all of these leaders possess, will give ZEE5 an advantage to truly be India’s Entertainment Super-App!