Former Havas India boss Anita Nayyar joins ZEE5 as head of Customer Strategy and Relationships

While Jayesh Easwaramony joins ZEE5 as a Consultant for Ad:Tech to drive all advertising, user data and audience related initiatives, right from strategy to implementation with vendors and product teams. He has been an integral part of the team that has been instrumental in building the Ad:Tech Capabilities of ZEE5 India. Prior to this, Jayesh was responsible to drive the APAC business of Softbank invested advertising firm InMobi for several years and helped scale their business manifold, from setting up the Asia team to creating deep partnerships with advertisers. He brings with him vast expertise in digital advertising and data monetization. With over 20 years of experience in TMT, he has worked both as a consultant and executor in companies such as Frost and Sullivan, Tata Sky, Star India and Tata Group.