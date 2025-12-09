Former JioHotstar Sparks head Siddharth Bijpuria joins upGrad

Siddharth Bijpuria has joined upGrad as head of content for its D2C business. He announced the move through an update on his LinkedIn profile.

Bijpuria transitions from JioHotstar, where he led creator content for Sparks. At JioHotstar, he lead content for Sparks- bringing India’s top YouTubers and influencers to mainstream OTT. He was involved in launching more than 30 unscripted shows within a year, bridging the creator economy with premium digital entertainment.

In his previous role at JioCinema, he led the non-fiction content category, driving user growth and watch-time while managing cross-functional teams across flagship properties such as Bigg Boss (Hindi, Kannada, Marathi) and Temptation Island India, among many others.

Over his 21-year career, he has also held roles at Viacom18, Genesis BCW, PR Pundit, Perfect Relations and more.