Former Netflix marketing head Srivats TS joins Reliance Retail

Months after quitting Netflix, Srivats TS has joined Reliance Retail as senior VP and head marketing. Srivats left the streaming platform as the vice president, marketing in May after an almost four year stint.

Before Netflix, he was with the food delivery platform Swiggy for five years as senior vice president marketing and consumer experience.

Prior to Swiggy, Srivats was associated with Quikr as Assistant Vice President and led their digital marketing. With close to two decades of experience, he started his career at Nokia where he worked for over eight years in roles across brand activation, consumer insights and key account management.