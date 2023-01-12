Former Network 18 Technology Head Sanjay Sharma joins Bharat Express

He has been appointed as Chief Technical Officer (CTO).
Bharat Express has announced the appointment of Sanjay Sharma as Chief Technical Officer (CTO).
With over 30 years of experience in the media industry, Sanjay brings a wealth of expertise in strategic planning and managing technical operations across broadcast.
As a media veteran and accomplished manager, Sanjay was part of the broadcast boom in India during the 1990s.
In 1994, Sanjay joined TV18 and led the Operations and Technology Team in several major milestones, including the launch of CNBC TV18 in 2000 and CNBC Awaaz in 2005, as well as the migration of channels MTV, Nickelodeon, and VH1 to India. He also played a pivotal role in the launch of the entertainment channel Colors TV and was instrumental in the launch of every channel for Network18 .
Sanjay has also served as chief operating officer of News18 Lokmat for five years. During this period he had also served as Director Operations for Network18. After Network18, he started his own Marathi news channel, Maharashtra1.
According to Upendrra Rai, CMD,Bharat Express , “ We are excited to have Sanjay on board and look forward to the valuable contributions he will make in strengthening our organisation. His experience in the technical domain will be immense value to our group