Former Network 18 Technology Head Sanjay Sharma joins Bharat Express

In 1994, Sanjay joined TV18 and led the Operations and Technology Team in several major milestones, including the launch of CNBC TV18 in 2000 and CNBC Awaaz in 2005, as well as the migration of channels MTV, Nickelodeon, and VH1 to India. He also played a pivotal role in the launch of the entertainment channel Colors TV and was instrumental in the launch of every channel for Network18 .