Former Nykaa Retail Head Shailendra Singh joins D’Moksha

Shailendra Singh, former business head– physical retail at Nykaa joins US-based luxury home décor brand D’Moksha as co-founder and chief operating officer (COO).

An alumnus of IIM Lucknow, Singh brings over 20 years of experience in consumer goods, retail, and e-commerce. He held senior roles at Hindustan Unilever, where he led sales, brand strategy, e-commerce, and digital transformation across key categories. He later joined Nykaa as business head – physical retail, playing a pivotal role in expanding its offline presence and omnichannel offering.

“Shailendra’s arrival comes at a transformative moment for D’Moksha,” said Manav Dhanda, co-founder and CEO. “His leadership across digital and physical retail, combined with deep operational acumen, makes him a powerful addition to our founding team. Together, we’re poised to scale our U.S. success and make a meaningful impact in India. There’s something big coming—stay tuned.”

“D’Moksha’s strong foundation and mission-driven approach instantly stood out to me,” said Shailendra Singh, co-founder and COO. “It’s rare to find a brand that combines sustainability, style, and speed so seamlessly. With a proven model in the U.S., we’re now poised to reimagine how Indians shop for home décor—and I’m thrilled to help lead that journey.”