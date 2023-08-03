Former OnePlus India CEO Navnit Nakra joins Pine Labs as Chief Revenue Officer

Prior to joining Pine Labs, Navnit was the CEO at OnePlus for India region where he spearheaded operations and the overall business strategy in India. Navnit has also worked for Apple where he was heading the Affordability business for India. He started his career with Citibank where he spent more than 14 years across consumer and institutional banking. In his last role at Citibank, he was leading the Commercial solutions groups for India and was the Regional lead for e-commerce segment for the bank across India, Greater China, and Korea.