Former Paytm Mall VP, Anand Chandak Joins Arzooo as Vice President - Categories

Joining Arzooo as VP-Categories, Anand Chandak further adds, “Arzooo has a unique proposition that appeases to the retailers and simplifies their sourcing. It is exciting to embark on this novel journey with the team and bring in exciting ideas to the platform that will help us set new milestones”.

Anand will be leveraging his experience and expertise to scale Arzooo’s distributor relationship, enhance its brand recall and chart out consumer research to create high impact marketing campaigns.