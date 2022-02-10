Former Paytm Mall VP, Anand Chandak Joins Arzooo as Vice President - Categories

Backed by 15 years of experience, Anand will be leading Arzooo’s appliances, electronics and IT categories.
B2B e-commerce platform Arzooo’s leadership team recently welcomed Anand Chandak who joined the organization as Vice President, Categories. With more than a decade long experience in building E-commerce categories, Anand will be trailblazing the company’s efforts to build strategies and operational plans for Arzooo’s core categories of appliances & electronics.
Anand’s prior experience with esteemed brands like Paytm Mall, Amazon India, Novartis, ITC, and Nokia to name a few, will be instrumental in bringing in versatility to Arzooo’s growth and expansion.
During his stints at these diverse organizations, Anand has played his roles in changing the dynamics of retail in India. He has been part of the initial core team of setting up and scaling Amazon’s sourcing arm, cloudtail and played a crucial role in establishing and growing various categories for Amazon India. He also played a central role in Paytm’s e-commerce foray as Vice President of Paytm mall. His knack for setting up business verticals and scaling categories earned is unique.
Khushnud Khan, co-founder & CEO, Arzooo states, “Anand’s intrinsic understanding of the distribution strategies and the intricacies involved in Appliances and electronics categories will help us build upon our efforts to establish sustainable growth. We are elated to have him on board.”
Joining Arzooo as VP-Categories, Anand Chandak further adds, “Arzooo has a unique proposition that appeases to the retailers and simplifies their sourcing. It is exciting to embark on this novel journey with the team and bring in exciting ideas to the platform that will help us set new milestones”.
Anand will be leveraging his experience and expertise to scale Arzooo’s distributor relationship, enhance its brand recall and chart out consumer research to create high impact marketing campaigns.
Founded in 2018, Arzooo.com, a B2B commerce platform, set out itself to be India’s leading retail technology venture, to empower physical stores to compete and grow against e- commerce giants, with its technology platform Today, Arzooo.com serves over 27,000 odd retail stores across India and in 21 major cities including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada. The Go Store technology allows stores to buy electronics at best price, and equips them with a 10X bigger range of products, without having to invest in inventory. This is backed by attractive payments solutions to drive up sales conversion in-store.