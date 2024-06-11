Former Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati joins BARC board as an independent member

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Former Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati has been appointed to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) board as an independent member, as confirmed by sources.
He is currently the co-founder of the DeepTech for Bharat Foundation. Additionally, Vempati serves as a Member of the Society of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication and the Chairperson of the Science & Technology Communication Apex Advisory Committee.
In the past, Vempati worked as a product strategist and digital innovator at Infosys for over sixteen years. In 2013, he transitioned to the media industry, taking on the role of CEO at the news platform NitiCentral.com.
In 2017, Vempati joined BARC as a member of board and worked with the organisation for five years.