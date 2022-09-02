Former Reckitt head Laxman Narasimhan joins Starbucks as new CEO

Previously, Narasimhan, worked as a CEO of Reckitt Benckiser Group.
The coffee giant Starbucks, has named Indian-origin Chief Executive Officer, Laxman Narasimhan as its new CEO.
Starbucks announced that Narasimhan will join the company as its new CEO on October 1, 2022 after relocating from London to the Seattle area and will work closely with Howard Schultz, interim CEO, who will continue as interim chief until April 2023.
Narasimhan comments, “I look forward to working closely with Howard, the Board, and the entire leadership team – and to listening and learning from Starbucks partners – as we collectively build on this work to lead the company into its next chapter of growth and impact.”
Previously, Narasimhan, has served as chief executive officer of maker of Lysol and Enfamil baby formula, Reckitt Benckiser Group. He announced his departure from Reckitt on September 30, 2022.
Mellody Hobson, Independent Starbucks Board of Directors chair, says, “Narasimhan is an inspiring leader. His deep, hands-on experience driving strategic transformations at global consumer-facing businesses makes him the ideal choice to accelerate Starbucks growth and capture the opportunities ahead of us."
Hobson adds, "His understanding of our culture and values, coupled with his expertise as a brand builder, innovation champion, and operational leader will be true differentiators as we position Starbucks for the next 50 years, generating value for all our stakeholders. On behalf of the entire Board, I am thrilled to welcome Laxman as Starbucks next CEO.”