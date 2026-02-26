Former Reliance exec. Abhay Dubey joins DB Group as Chief Brand Marketing

Dainik Bhaskar Group has recently appointed Abhay Dubey as chief brand marketing. He joins the media group after working with Reliance Broadcast Network for more than 3 years as regional marketing manager and will be based in Lucknow. He posted about this development on his LinlkedIn profile.

In his new position, Dubey will be responsible for leading brand marketing initiatives for the group, with a focus on strengthening brand presence and driving integrated marketing efforts across markets.

At Reliance Broadcast Network, Dubey led regional marketing activities, product launches, and event-led brand initiatives. His role involved data-led campaign planning, media management, and stakeholder coordination.

Earlier, he worked with Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, EM3 Agriservices, Saffron Communications, and Jagran Engage, handling responsibilities across brand management, marketing strategy, launches, and regional business development.