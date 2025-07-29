Former Shopify and Wix executive Vargab Bakshi joins GoKwik as CGO

GoKwik, an eCommerce enabler, has onboarded Vargab Bakshi as chief growth officer (CGO). With a strong pedigree in building and scaling internet-first businesses, Bakshi is set to drive GoKwik’s next phase of growth through brand, partnerships, international expansion, and ecosystem building.

He will lead GoKwik’s entire growth charter, including marketing, GTM, global partner ecosystem, and product-led growth (PLG) across the company’s suite of software products, including those on the Shopify App Store and beyond.

Before joining GoKwik, Bakshi held key leadership roles at Shopify and Wix. At Shopify, he was a founding member of the India team and played a pivotal role in establishing Shopify’s presence in the country. He built and led the go-to-market strategy for India and emerging markets, launched and scaled the entire APAC partner ecosystem, and positioned Shopify as a go-to brand for Indian D2C entrepreneurs and developers.

At Wix.com, he served as VP and country head for India, where he was responsible for the brand’s regional presence across marketing, enterprise sales, partnerships, and product localisation. He also led the developer ecosystem and significantly grew brand adoption, particularly among non-tech users and digital agencies.

Bakshi is also the creator of GrowKwik, a D2C-first, content-first, influencer-led education channel by GoKwik, aimed at empowering ecommerce entrepreneurs. The platform has garnered over 500,000 cumulative followers across Instagram and YouTube and continues to serve as a high-impact marketing and learning channel.

Commenting on the new addition to his leadership, Chirag Taneja, co-founder and CEO of GoKwik, stated, "Vargab brings a rare blend of ecosystem thinking, product-led growth and global GTM expertise with a strong empathy for merchants from his Shopify days. As we scale our presence across borders, his leadership will be key in building a growth engine that is brand-led, product-first, and global by design. We’re excited to have him onboard."

Vargab Bakshi expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "After years of helping ecommerce businesses scale at Shopify and Wix, joining GoKwik felt like a natural next step. GoKwik sits at the intersection of data, AI, consumer behavior, and commerce enablement — building truly India-first, yet globally scalable solutions for online merchants. With deep insights from 130 million shoppers in our network, we’re uniquely positioned to create powerful software that drives growth for merchants. I’m excited to bring my experience in go-to-market, ecosystem building, and commercial strategy to help GoKwik become the most loved growth-tech company in ecommerce."