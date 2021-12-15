Former Twitter India head Manish Maheswari tweets it quits, to reimagine teaching in the metaverse

He and Tanay Pratap from Microsoft will launch an edtech company called ‘metaversity’.
Manish Maheswari has announced over a thread that he is leaving Twitter. The former India director and then senior director, new markets entry of the social media platform is tapping into his entrepreneurial skills to “reimagine education” that is leveraged by technology, especially the metaverse.
He will partner with Tanay Pratap, a senior software engineer at Microsoft on this education venture. “We will start by imparting employability training via a virtually immersive platform, which we are calling #Metaversity,” tweeted Maheshwari.
He said his vision is to deliver a high-quality and socially immersive learning experience for everyone wherever they go “at a price they can afford.”
He was particular about how this form of education will benefit women in emerging markets "as it equalizes the playing field... empowers them to become whosoever they want to be, build learning communities and make inroads into professional networks, thereby improving their career prospects."
Maheshwari had joined Twitter India in ‘19 and before that, he was CEO, Network18 Digital for three years. In a career spanning over two decades, he has worked at places like Flipkart, Intuit, McKinsey & Company, and P&G.