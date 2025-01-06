Former Zee CRO Mona Jain joins BrandPulse Global as Chief Growth Officer

Mona Jain takes charge as the new chief growth officer at BrandPulse Global and will be based out of the company’s Noida office. Jain will take charge of driving revenue growth, streamlining operations, and enhancing profitability for the organisation. She brings with her over three-and-a-half decades of extensive experience in the media and advertising industry. Jain has worked with GSK, gaining expertise in client strategy, and Samsung, where she helped set up media operations at Cheil Communications.

Jain has been involved in launching brands like Pepsi, Whirlpool, Pudin Hara, Horlicks Biscuits, Hero Puch, Nestle Chocolates, KitKat, Maggi, Samsung, McDonald's, Hyundai, and Micromax. Additionally, her experience includes pivotal roles in launching channels like Zindagi and &TV. Before joining BrandPulse Global, Jain was the chief revenue officer at Zee Media Corporation (ZMCL) and ABP Network.

Mona Jain shared her excitement about her new role, stating, “Joining BrandPulse Global is a thrilling opportunity. The future lies in data, analytics, and the ever-evolving world of insights that transcend categories and geographies. I am extremely excited to embrace this new innings—not just as a challenge, but as an avenue to navigate this transformative landscape. The scale and reach of the company’s operations, coupled with its unwavering commitment to data integrity, provide an incredible platform to create meaningful impact. I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth and exploring innovative ways to drive value for our clients.”

Pankaj Krishna, founder, CEO and lead investor of BrandPulse Global, "We are pleased to have Mona, with the massive experience she brings, I am confident she will play a crucial role in taking BrandPulse Global to greater heights. Our primary aim remains data integrity, and Mona’s leadership will ensure we deliver unmatched value to our partners and clients. We wish her all the best in this new journey.