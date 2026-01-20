Fossil Group names Priyamvada Jagia as India brand marketing head

Priyamvada Jagia has been appointed India Brand Marketing head for Armani brands at Fossil Group, where she will oversee brand marketing for Emporio Armani and Armani Exchange watches and jewellery in the Indian market.

Jagia joined Fossil Group in September 2025 and is based in India. Her current role involves leading brand strategy and marketing initiatives for the Armani portfolio in the country.

Prior to this, Jagia spent over five years at Xiaomi India, where she held multiple product marketing roles across smartphones, audio and wearables. Her responsibilities included go-to-market strategy, integrated marketing campaigns across ATL and BTL channels, celebrity-led campaigns and product launches across Xiaomi and Redmi portfolios.

During her tenure at Xiaomi India, she worked on flagship launches including Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi CIVI and Redmi 12 series, and contributed to marketing initiatives spanning television, digital, retail, e-commerce and quick commerce platforms.

Announcing her new role on LinkedIn, Jagia wrote: “Over a phenomenal half-decade at Xiaomi India, I grew into a seasoned tech product marketer. The journey has been nothing short of transformative.

2025, the Year of the Snake, stood for transition and strategic change. It also became my moment of reinvention as I stepped into the world of luxury and fashion a few months ago.

As 2026, the Year of the Fire Horse, driven by passion, begins, I look back with gratitude and ahead with enthusiasm.

I’m pleased to share that I’m now leading India Brand Marketing for Armani brands in my role at Fossil Group, Inc.”

Jagia’s career spans product marketing, media strategy, consumer segmentation and integrated campaign execution, with earlier experience across digital content, brand strategy and retail marketing roles.