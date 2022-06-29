FoxyMoron appoints Aditya Mehra as Creative Director - South

Aditya comes with 2 decades of experience in advertising and marketing and has worked with agencies like Leo Burnett & Saatchi & Saatchi, to name a few. Prior to joining the leadership team at FoxyMoron, Aditya founded a successful creative and digital marketing agency, Logomotif Communications. He also worked with Wunderman Thompson as a Consultant Creative Director and handled brands across industries like FedEx, Kotak Wealth Management, Parag Foods and CavinKare. He has also worked at ‘Partnership Dubai’ as a Consultant Creative Director, where he handled the accounts of Dubai’s leading luxury retail brand, Rivoli and the beauty brand, The Body Shop amongst others. Aditya was also instrumental in launching brands like Canon and Toyota Fortuner in India during his time at Percept. Aditya has won several accolades for his work over the years.